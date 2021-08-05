LGI Homes Records 52% Growth In July Home Closings
- LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) reported 930 home closings in July 2021, a 52.2% increase year-on-year.
- The builder has closed 6,347 homes in 2021 year-to-date, representing a 42.6% growth Y/Y.
- Earlier in the week, the company reported a 64.4% Y/Y increase in second-quarter FY21 Home sales revenues of $791.51 million, beating the consensus of $713.3 million.
- As of July 31, 2021, LGI Homes had 103 active selling communities.
- Price action: LGIH shares closed lower by 2.47% at $159.01 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Real Estate