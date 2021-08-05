Disney Offers Families Chance To Be Real-Life Star Wars Heroes If They're Willing To Shell Out $6,000

If tickets for Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson-led space tourism ventures seem outrageous, you clearly haven't heard about how much The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is charging for the upcoming "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" at its resorts attached to the Hollywood Studios on planet Earth.

What Happened: Disney on Wednesday updated its website to finally reveal the prices for the two-day, live-action, role-playing Star Wars-themed luxury hotel currently being built near Disney's Hollywood Studios, in Florida.

The ticket prices for a family of four stretches to $6,000 for two days and includes what Disney calls a “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life, role-playing game.”

The two-day stay at the resort includes meals, beverages, exclusive Star Wars experiences, missions and activities, the company said.

Disney’s Star Wars-themed hotel — the entertainment company’s most experiential concept ever — which was originally scheduled to open this year, will be shaped like a Star Wars starship with cabins, rooms and other interiors designed like a spaceship.

The themed resort is designed for hardcore Star Wars fans and will have launch pods, lightsabers and other relevant experiences.

May The Force (And Cash) Be With You: Fans will have to loosen purse strings to book one of the 100 cabins or suites. The themed property also has the “Grand Captain Suite” that can accommodate eight guests. The standard cabins accommodate up to five guests with prices in the range of $5,000 to $6,000, depending on the number of guests.

Disney has not revealed the prices of the Grand Galaxy Suite and the Grand Captain Suite but those options clearly have larger rooms and more features.

Price Matters: DIS shares closed 0.24% lower at $172.58 on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Disney