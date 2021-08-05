Apple Begins Promoting Own Services With Exclusive 'Offers' For Apple Card Customers

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is promoting its own services by providing “exclusive offers” to Apple Card holders.

What Happened: A new section in the Wallet app offers special deals related to Apple’s own services for Apple Card customers, 9to5Mac reported.

Apple’s first offer for Apple Card owners reportedly gives free access to Apple News+ and unlimited coffee with any order from Panera Bread.

However, tapping on the "Learn More" button redirects users to a broken link, indicating that Apple is still in the process of rolling out the offer.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman also noted the Apple offer on Twitter.

Looks like Apple is planning some sort of “Offers” feature for the Apple Card. I just saw a free News+ offer (sponsored by Panera Bread) in my Wallet app on iOS 15 on two devices. Link to sign up is broken and the message is now gone: https://t.co/zb8EVfTYBY — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 5, 2021

Why It Matters: Apple already provides exclusive offers from other stores or services to Apple Card users, but the latest offer indicates highlights the Tim Cook-led company's efforts to promote its own services.

In April, Apple introduced new features to the Apple Card by allowing two people to “co-own” a credit card. The iPhone maker also added the ability for up to five people to share an Apple Card account as long as they are part of the same family and are 13 years or older.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 0.3% lower in Wednesday’s trading session at $146.95.

