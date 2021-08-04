 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sells Another $5.7M In Tesla

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 11:49pm   Comments
Share:
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sells Another $5.7M In Tesla

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Wednesday shed less than half a percent of its position in Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the shares of the electric vehicle company climbed.

Ark Invest sold a total of 8,100 shares, estimated to be worth about $5.76 million, in Tesla based on the stock’s closing price of $710.92 on Wednesday.

Tesla shares have jumped about 4% since Friday when the New York-based Ark Invest sold 63,643 shares, estimated to be worth about $43.7 million in the Palo Alto, California-based company.

Wood’s firm holds large bets in Tesla which it predicts will hit the $3,000 mark at the end of 2025

Just last week, Wood compared Tesla with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) in an interview with RealVision and had suggested a huge inefficiency in analyst research behind Tesla, as reported by Markets Insider.

Ark Invest on Wednesday deployed the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) to sell shares in Tesla and also holds positions in the Elon Musk company via two other traded funds, namely, the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK). 

Together the three ETFs held about 4.85 million shares, worth $3.4 billion, in Tesla ahead of Wednesday’s trades.

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Wednesday included Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and buys included UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Robinhood Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest By Far As Stock Surges 50% — AMD, AMC, Moderna Other Top Trends
WallStreetBets Launches Synthetic Tesla, Apple And Amazon Stocks On Its Decentralized App Aiming To Be 'Crypto Robinhood' For Retail Investors
Elon Musk Is Highest Paid CEO For Third Year In A Row: Here Are The Top 10
3 Short Squeeze Candidates In The Materials Sector
Tesla Vs. Lordstown Motors: Why TSLA Stock Is Winning
The EV Revolution Is Just Getting Started
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ARK Invest Cathie WoodNews Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com