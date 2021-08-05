Microvast Shares Surge Despite Morgan Stanley's Bearish Price Target: What's Going On?
Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) shares surged 2.72% to $8.68 in Wednesday’s regular session.
What’s Moving? The company's shares are trading another 2% higher in the pre-market session at $8.86 in the pre-market session on Thursday. Microvast labels itself as a “technology innovator” of Lithium-ion batteries.
Why Is It Moving? Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Microvast this week with a price target of $6 and an underweight rating.
The news trended on r/WallStreetBets or WSB, a Reddit forum best known for short squeezes in GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).
Posters on WSB were critical of Adam Jonas, the Morgan Stanley analyst, who assigned the price target.
“This is clearly manipulation at its best. If I had to guess, they are trying to lower the price for some investors who wants a better entry,” claimed u/Subspace13 on the forum.
In a highly-upvoted post, another poster said he pumped in $2.5 million into Microvast and was up nearly $200,000 on the investment following an “inverse Adam Jonas” strategy.
Latest Ratings for MVST
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Initiates Coverage On
|Underweight
