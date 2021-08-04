10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $1.37, up from $1.11 year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

The Western Union Co (NYSE: WU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Losers

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 sales guidance.

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company also reported it encountered issues with component suppliers and subsystems software which have led to delays in the launch of WorldView Legion.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and cut FY21 NUPLAZID sales guidance.