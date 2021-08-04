Will Ocean Freight Ruin Christmas?

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking to SEKO Logistics' Brian Bourke about Christmas. Will it be ruined? Are the ocean carriers plotting to pillage Whoville? Paying ocean rates is most certainly a beast: Ship now lest your tree have the least. We'll break down key holiday shipping dates.

Squall Strategies' Lauren Beagen shares her insight on what the FMC may do about MCS' suit against "collusive" carriers.

Marco's founders Peter Spradling and Jacob Shoihet just landed $82 million in funding to help shippers finance freight from Latin America.

Covenant's Matt McLelland is launching a new show on FreightWavesTV called "FreightFriends." We'll find out if he's the Ross or the Chandler of the show.

Image by Alexandre Gonçalves da Rocha from Pixabay