 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Will Ocean Freight Ruin Christmas?
FreightWaves  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
August 04, 2021 5:12pm   Comments
Share:
Will Ocean Freight Ruin Christmas?

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking to SEKO Logistics' Brian Bourke about Christmas. Will it be ruined? Are the ocean carriers plotting to pillage Whoville? Paying ocean rates is most certainly a beast: Ship now lest your tree have the least. We'll break down key holiday shipping dates.

Squall Strategies' Lauren Beagen shares her insight on what the FMC may do about MCS' suit against "collusive" carriers.

Marco's founders Peter Spradling and Jacob Shoihet just landed $82 million in funding to help shippers finance freight from Latin America.

Covenant's Matt McLelland is launching a new show on FreightWavesTV called "FreightFriends." We'll find out if he's the Ross or the Chandler of the show.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Image by Alexandre Gonçalves da Rocha from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Christmas FreightNews Commodities Retail Sales Global Markets General