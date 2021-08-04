 Skip to main content

NBC's Peacock To Air Notre Dame Football Home Opener
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 04, 2021 3:12pm   Comments
The University of Notre Dame has announced that its home opener game against The University of Toledo will be streamed live on Sept. 11 over Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Peacock service.

What Happened: The game, which is the first-ever match-up between the Fighting Irish and the Rockets, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. EDT. The game will also introduce Drew Brees, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback, in his new job as a college football televison analyst.

Aside from the Toledo game, all of Notre Dame’s home games during the 2021 season will air on Comcast’s NBC and stream on Peacock Premium.

Why It's Important: NBC has exclusively broadcast nearly every Notre Dame home game since 1991.

Peacock is the second streaming platform for Notre Dame’s football games. Earlier in the spring, Notre Dame Athletics launched Fighting Irish TV, a university-owned platform delivering video content on all athletic teams directly to fans through a connected television.

“Fighting Irish TV and Peacock shows the evolution of how media is consumed by our fans and television viewers, alike,” said Jack Swarbrick, Notre Dame vice president and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics. “We want to provide a great experience to not only our fans who travel around the world to cheer us on, but also to our supporters who are either cable subscribers or ‘cord-cutters,’ and these two streaming platforms do just that.”

Photo: Mike Strasser / Flickr Creative Commons.

Posted-In: college football streaming trendy story University of Notre DameNews Sports General Best of Benzinga

