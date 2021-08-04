 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Moderna's Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 04, 2021 1:09pm   Comments
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading higher Wednesday on continued strength following the company's announcement that it received FDA Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345.

Moderna's mRNA-1345 is a investigational single-dose mRNA vaccine that fights against respiratory syncytial virus in adults over the age of 60.

“We are pursuing an mRNA RSV vaccine to protect the most vulnerable populations – young children and older adults. We are studying mRNA-1345 in these populations in an ongoing clinical trial and we look forward to sharing data when available," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

The company's mRNA technology was validated by its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Price Action: Moderna is making a new all-time high in trading today.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 7.55% at $415.70.

