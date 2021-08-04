Why Ford Motor's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading lower after the company reported July US auto sales were down 31.8% year-over-year.

The company reported July 2021 vehicle sales of 120,053, which is down from 175,908 vehicles in the same month last year.

Weakness is possibly also in sympathy with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) after the company issued full-year 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance below analyst estimates.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide.

Ford's stock was trading about 3% lower at $13.60 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.45 and a 52-week low of $6.41.