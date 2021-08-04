Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 138 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH).

(NASDAQ:JRSH). BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 153.48% to reach its new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares broke to $794.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.77%.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares hit a yearly high of $172.24. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares hit a yearly high of $263.79. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares were up 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $306.75.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.31 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.88%.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $437.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares set a new yearly high of $397.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $119.43 on Wednesday, moving up 4.19%.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit a yearly high of $1,002.00. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $202.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares were up 0.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $440.29 for a change of up 0.29%.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares hit a yearly high of $130.17. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.

Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $376.06. The stock traded up 3.55% on the session.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) stock made a new 52-week high of $255.13 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares hit $37.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock made a new 52-week high of $330.22 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $114.98.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) shares were up 2.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.34.

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares set a new 52-week high of $164.07 on Wednesday, moving up 0.47%.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) stock made a new 52-week high of $150.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $172.76. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.

RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares hit $30.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.9%.

Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) shares were up 1.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.35.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.06. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $412.40. Shares traded up 0.56%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares were up 0.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,890.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock hit a yearly high price of $339.28. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $626.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.94%.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares set a new yearly high of $527.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.13 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.77%.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares broke to $57.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares set a new yearly high of $299.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares hit $154.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.

BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.64 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.63. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $277.48. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares set a new 52-week high of $134.13 on Wednesday, moving up 0.18%.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) stock hit a yearly high price of $120.33. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.

KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.51%.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $312.49. Shares traded up 0.02%.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock set a new 52-week high of $246.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $128.47. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $175.41 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $42.53. Shares traded up 0.21%.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares hit a yearly high of $98.00. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $576.45 on Wednesday, moving up 0.41%.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $207.34. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.

Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $206.31.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $162.61 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock made a new 52-week high of $423.24 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) stock made a new 52-week high of $167.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares set a new yearly high of $46.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.

Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) stock made a new 52-week high of $302.26 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $399.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $211.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $297.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares were up 8.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $111.33 for a change of up 8.85%.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $178.21 with a daily change of up 0.46%.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $86.96 with a daily change of down 0.13%.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $463.82 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%.

Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares broke to $415.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.68%.

ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.53 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.87%.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares were up 1.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.29 for a change of up 1.74%.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares hit a yearly high of $65.45. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $147.29. Shares traded up 1.03%.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $278.99. Shares traded up 0.25%.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) shares were up 7.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $133.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $252.43 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $80.00. Shares traded down 0.04%.

Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) shares set a new yearly high of $125.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) shares set a new yearly high of $123.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $50.73. Shares traded up 5.16%.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares set a new yearly high of $77.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares were up 7.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $240.46.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares were down 0.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.16 for a change of down 0.34%.

Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares set a new yearly high of $63.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares were up 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.28.

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares achieved a new 52-week

(NYSE:DKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $108.70 with a daily change of down 0.24%. Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares set a new yearly high of $60.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.

(NYSE:CPRI) shares set a new yearly high of $60.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session. YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares broke to $101.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.88%.

(NYSE:YETI) shares broke to $101.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.88%. Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $550.94 for a change of up 1.02%.

(NASDAQ:CACC) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $550.94 for a change of up 1.02%. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares were down 0.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.34.

(NYSE:REXR) shares were down 0.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.34. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.32. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LSCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.32. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session. BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) shares hit a yearly high of $52.96. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

(NYSE:BJ) shares hit a yearly high of $52.96. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares were up 5.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.54.

(NYSE:WK) shares were up 5.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.54. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares were up 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.13.

(NASDAQ:DSGX) shares were up 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.13. Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) shares set a new yearly high of $328.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.

(NASDAQ:STMP) shares set a new yearly high of $328.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session. MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.84.

(NYSE:MGP) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.84. Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $142.04.

(NASDAQ:CIGI) shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $142.04. nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.00.

(NYSE:NVT) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.00. Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) shares hit a yearly high of $101.99. The stock traded up 4.96% on the session.

(NYSE:CLH) shares hit a yearly high of $101.99. The stock traded up 4.96% on the session. Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares were up 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.13.

(NYSE:STN) shares were up 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.13. Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares hit a yearly high of $73.85. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.

(NYSE:RVLV) shares hit a yearly high of $73.85. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session. Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.08. The stock traded up 9.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.08. The stock traded up 9.74% on the session. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $156.72 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.86%.

(NYSE:WTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $156.72 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.86%. AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%.

(NYSE:AB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.11.

(NYSE:SAFE) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.11. Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.

(NASDAQ:ALKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%. Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $38.81. Shares traded down 0.7%.

(NYSE:SUN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $38.81. Shares traded down 0.7%. Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.99. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CWST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.99. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session. Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.92%.

(NYSE:SKY) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.92%. Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.34 on Wednesday, moving up 5.97%.

(NYSE:EVTC) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.34 on Wednesday, moving up 5.97%. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to $98.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.09%.

(NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to $98.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.09%. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $91.48 for a change of up 1.05%.

(NASDAQ:DOMO) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $91.48 for a change of up 1.05%. Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.98.

(NASDAQ:RMBS) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.98. Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares hit a yearly high of $79.48. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SIMO) shares hit a yearly high of $79.48. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session. Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.63 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MYGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.63 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day. LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.34%.

(NYSE:LC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.34%. Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.23.

(NYSE:EVH) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.23. RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.59 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%.

(NASDAQ:RDNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.59 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%. Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares were up 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $106.91.

(NASDAQ:MSEX) shares were up 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $106.91. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.94.

(NASDAQ:IMOS) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.94. Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.28%.

(NASDAQ:GLUE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.28%. Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.64. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

(NYSE:HQH) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.64. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.05 on Wednesday, moving up 11.04%.

(NYSE:FREY) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.05 on Wednesday, moving up 11.04%. Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) shares hit a yearly high of $15.25. The stock traded down 0.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:INVA) shares hit a yearly high of $15.25. The stock traded down 0.53% on the session. Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.

(NYSE:NTST) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%. Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares set a new yearly high of $24.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.

(NYSE:THQ) shares set a new yearly high of $24.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session. Standard Lithium (AMEX:SLI) shares hit $7.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.76%.

(AMEX:SLI) shares hit $7.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.76%. AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) shares were down 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.89.

(NYSE:ASIX) shares were down 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.89. BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares were up 153.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.17.

(NASDAQ:BYSI) shares were up 153.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.17. Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.18. The stock traded up 6.62% on the session.

(NYSE:RM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.18. The stock traded up 6.62% on the session. Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares hit a yearly high of $14.40. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.

(NYSE:EVN) shares hit a yearly high of $14.40. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session. West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares were down 1.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.14 for a change of down 1.27%.

(NASDAQ:WTBA) shares were down 1.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.14 for a change of down 1.27%. Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.02 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE:GPM) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.02 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%. Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares were up 8.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.63 for a change of up 8.28%.

(NASDAQ:AGFY) shares were up 8.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.63 for a change of up 8.28%. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.59. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.

(NYSE:DSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.59. The stock was down 0.52% for the day. Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.59 on Wednesday morning, moving up 10.24%.

(NASDAQ:LMRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.59 on Wednesday morning, moving up 10.24%. Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.28 with a daily change of up 1.9%.

(NASDAQ:METC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.28 with a daily change of up 1.9%. Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.77 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:CFMS) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.77 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat). Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.49. Shares traded up 4.46%.

(NASDAQ:APEN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.49. Shares traded up 4.46%. Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) shares hit $26.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.38%.

(NYSE:WHG) shares hit $26.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.38%. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MPA) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.47. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

(NYSE:MPA) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.47. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares set a new yearly high of $5.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.

(NYSE:KFS) shares set a new yearly high of $5.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session. Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.37 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%.

(AMEX:HNW) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.37 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%. Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) shares hit a yearly high of $2.78. The stock traded up 4.15% on the session.

(NYSE:DVD) shares hit a yearly high of $2.78. The stock traded up 4.15% on the session. Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) shares set a new yearly high of $7.93 this morning. The stock was up 2.72% on the session.

