 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 138 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH).
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 153.48% to reach its new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares broke to $794.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.77%.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares hit a yearly high of $172.24. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares hit a yearly high of $263.79. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares were up 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $306.75.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.31 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.88%.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $437.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares set a new yearly high of $397.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $119.43 on Wednesday, moving up 4.19%.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit a yearly high of $1,002.00. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $202.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.
  • S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares were up 0.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $440.29 for a change of up 0.29%.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares hit a yearly high of $130.17. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $376.06. The stock traded up 3.55% on the session.
  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) stock made a new 52-week high of $255.13 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares hit $37.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock made a new 52-week high of $330.22 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $114.98.
  • ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) shares were up 2.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.34.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares set a new 52-week high of $164.07 on Wednesday, moving up 0.47%.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) stock made a new 52-week high of $150.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $172.76. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
  • RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares hit $30.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.9%.
  • Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) shares were up 1.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.35.
  • America Movil (NYSE:AMX) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.06. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $412.40. Shares traded up 0.56%.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares were up 0.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,890.92.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock hit a yearly high price of $339.28. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $626.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.94%.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares set a new yearly high of $527.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.13 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.77%.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares broke to $57.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares set a new yearly high of $299.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares hit $154.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.
  • BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.64 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.63. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $277.48. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares set a new 52-week high of $134.13 on Wednesday, moving up 0.18%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) stock hit a yearly high price of $120.33. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.51%.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $312.49. Shares traded up 0.02%.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock set a new 52-week high of $246.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $128.47. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $175.41 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $42.53. Shares traded up 0.21%.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares hit a yearly high of $98.00. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $576.45 on Wednesday, moving up 0.41%.
  • McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $207.34. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $206.31.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $162.61 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock made a new 52-week high of $423.24 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) stock made a new 52-week high of $167.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares set a new yearly high of $46.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) stock made a new 52-week high of $302.26 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $399.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%.
  • Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $211.80.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $297.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares were up 8.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $111.33 for a change of up 8.85%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $178.21 with a daily change of up 0.46%.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $86.96 with a daily change of down 0.13%.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $463.82 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares broke to $415.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.68%.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.53 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.87%.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares were up 1.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.29 for a change of up 1.74%.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares hit a yearly high of $65.45. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $147.29. Shares traded up 1.03%.
  • Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $278.99. Shares traded up 0.25%.
  • DaVita (NYSE:DVA) shares were up 7.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $133.78.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $252.43 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.
  • Graco (NYSE:GGG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $80.00. Shares traded down 0.04%.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) shares set a new yearly high of $125.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
  • Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) shares set a new yearly high of $123.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $50.73. Shares traded up 5.16%.
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares set a new yearly high of $77.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares were up 7.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $240.46.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares were down 0.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.16 for a change of down 0.34%.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares set a new yearly high of $63.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares were up 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.28.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $108.70 with a daily change of down 0.24%.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares set a new yearly high of $60.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares broke to $101.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.88%.
  • Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $550.94 for a change of up 1.02%.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares were down 0.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.34.
  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.32. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) shares hit a yearly high of $52.96. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
  • Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares were up 5.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.54.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares were up 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.13.
  • Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) shares set a new yearly high of $328.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.84.
  • Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $142.04.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.00.
  • Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) shares hit a yearly high of $101.99. The stock traded up 4.96% on the session.
  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares were up 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.13.
  • Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares hit a yearly high of $73.85. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.08. The stock traded up 9.74% on the session.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $156.72 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.86%.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%.
  • Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.11.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.
  • Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $38.81. Shares traded down 0.7%.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.99. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.92%.
  • Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.34 on Wednesday, moving up 5.97%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to $98.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.09%.
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $91.48 for a change of up 1.05%.
  • Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.98.
  • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares hit a yearly high of $79.48. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
  • Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.63 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.34%.
  • Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.23.
  • RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.59 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%.
  • Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares were up 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $106.91.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.94.
  • Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.28%.
  • Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.64. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
  • FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.05 on Wednesday, moving up 11.04%.
  • Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) shares hit a yearly high of $15.25. The stock traded down 0.53% on the session.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares set a new yearly high of $24.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Standard Lithium (AMEX:SLI) shares hit $7.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.76%.
  • AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) shares were down 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.89.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares were up 153.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.17.
  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.18. The stock traded up 6.62% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares hit a yearly high of $14.40. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares were down 1.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.14 for a change of down 1.27%.
  • Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.02 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares were up 8.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.63 for a change of up 8.28%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.59. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.
  • Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.59 on Wednesday morning, moving up 10.24%.
  • Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.28 with a daily change of up 1.9%.
  • Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.77 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.49. Shares traded up 4.46%.
  • Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) shares hit $26.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.38%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MPA) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.47. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares set a new yearly high of $5.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
  • Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.37 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%.
  • Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) shares hit a yearly high of $2.78. The stock traded up 4.15% on the session.
  • Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) shares set a new yearly high of $7.93 this morning. The stock was up 2.72% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

 

Related Articles (TX + VEEV)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com