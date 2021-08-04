 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IDW Media Raises $9M Via Equity Offering, Uplists To NYSE Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:
IDW Media Raises $9M Via Equity Offering, Uplists To NYSE Today
  • Media company IDW Media Holdings, Inc (NYSE: IDW) priced 2.5 shares at $3.60 per share to raise $9.0 million in the initial public offering.
  • The offer price signifies a 12.2% discount to IDW's Aug. 2 closing price of $4.1 on the OTC markets.
  • The underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase additional shares up to 375,000.
  • IDW's shares are uplisting and likely to begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol "IDW" today.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IDW)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings IPOs Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com