IDW Media Raises $9M Via Equity Offering, Uplists To NYSE Today
- Media company IDW Media Holdings, Inc (NYSE: IDW) priced 2.5 shares at $3.60 per share to raise $9.0 million in the initial public offering.
- The offer price signifies a 12.2% discount to IDW's Aug. 2 closing price of $4.1 on the OTC markets.
- The underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase additional shares up to 375,000.
- IDW's shares are uplisting and likely to begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol "IDW" today.
