Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 4:20am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for July is scheduled for release at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 700,000 rise in private payrolls for July following a 692,000 increase in the previous month.
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for July will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect services index declining nearly 5 points to a reading of 59.8 in July.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM's services index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM's services index is likely to extend its run with an expected reading of 60.4 for July, up from previous reading of 60.1.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

