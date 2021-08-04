What's Going On With Microvast Stock?
Microvast Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) shares slipped almost 6% in the after-hours trading on Tuesday.
What’s Moving? Microvast is a company that specializes in Lithium-ion batteries for commercial electric vehicles.
On Tuesday, the company’s shares fell 5.92% in the after-hours trading to $7.95 after closing 5.06% lower in the regular session at $8.45.
Why Is It Moving? Microvast attracted interest from retail investors on Tuesday, who noted that Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas placed a $6 price target on the company.
A post on r/WallStreetBets or WSB, a Reddit discussion group best known for short squeezes in GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) decried Jonas’ move.
“This is clearly manipulation at its best. If I had to guess, they are trying to lower the price for some investors who wants a better entry,” claimed u/Subspace13 on the forum.
See Also: Microvast May Be Turning Around After News
The post also noted that Jonas had given out a price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) of $10 in May 2019 but now the company’s shares were worth over $700.
Similarly, the analyst had placed a around $12 price target on Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), but that company hit a high of $57, noted u/Subspace13, in the highly-upvoted post.
Microvast was among the most discussed names on WSB on Tuesday along with GameStop, AMC, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Tesla.
Microvast went public in a SPAC merger with Tuscan Holdings Corp. late last month. It announced a partnership with original equipment manufacturer eVersum on Thursday.
Read Next: Elon Musk Reminisces On How NASA Saved SpaceX Both 'Financially' And 'Emotionally'
Photo: Courtesy of Microvast
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Reddit Short Squeeze stonks wallstreetbetsNews Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga