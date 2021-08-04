 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook-Owned WhatsApp Looks To Rival Snapchat With 'View Once' Feature

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 4:52am   Comments
Share:
Facebook-Owned WhatsApp Looks To Rival Snapchat With 'View Once' Feature

Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp messaging service is launching a new feature this week that will enable users to send disappearing photos and videos on its platform.

What Happened: The new “View Once” feature will allow users to send photos and videos that can be viewed only once by the recipients and will disappear after they have been opened, Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook added that the new feature will give users more control over their privacy.

See Also: Facebook To Host Ticketed Film Premiere Of 9/11 Documentary

Why It Matters: The new feature is expected to enable WhatsApp to better compete with Snap Inc.’s (NYSE: SNAP) ephemeral photo and video sharing platform Snapchat.

Snapchat’s Story feature allows a user to post photos or videos that disappear after 24 hours. Snap has seen strong user growth amid the pandemic.

In November last year, Facebook rolled out a disappearing message feature for its users. New messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven days.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 0.2% lower in Tuesday’s trading session at $351.24.

Read Next: Snapchat Scores Exclusive Olympics Content In NBC Deal — Could It Replicate Previous Run's Success?

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Nike And Apple Lead The DIA Higher Tuesday
TheVentureCity Adds Ex-White House Staffer, Facebook Exec As Partner
Facebook To Host Ticketed Film Premiere Of 9/11 Documentary
Why Former NYSE Trader David Green Bought NVIDIA, Tesla, and Cassava Sciences On Tuesday
Is Facebook Stock Forming The Dreaded Head-And-Shoulders Pattern?
Slowdown In Sight As Facebook Transitions To A Metaverse
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Instagram SnapChat social mediaNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com