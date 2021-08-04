Facebook-Owned WhatsApp Looks To Rival Snapchat With 'View Once' Feature

Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp messaging service is launching a new feature this week that will enable users to send disappearing photos and videos on its platform.

What Happened: The new “View Once” feature will allow users to send photos and videos that can be viewed only once by the recipients and will disappear after they have been opened, Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook added that the new feature will give users more control over their privacy.

See Also: Facebook To Host Ticketed Film Premiere Of 9/11 Documentary

Why It Matters: The new feature is expected to enable WhatsApp to better compete with Snap Inc.’s (NYSE: SNAP) ephemeral photo and video sharing platform Snapchat.

Snapchat’s Story feature allows a user to post photos or videos that disappear after 24 hours. Snap has seen strong user growth amid the pandemic.

In November last year, Facebook rolled out a disappearing message feature for its users. New messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven days.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 0.2% lower in Tuesday’s trading session at $351.24.

Read Next: Snapchat Scores Exclusive Olympics Content In NBC Deal — Could It Replicate Previous Run's Success?