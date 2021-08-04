 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Reminisces On How NASA Saved SpaceX Both 'Financially' And 'Emotionally'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 04, 2021 1:26am   Comments
Elon Musk Reminisces On How NASA Saved SpaceX Both 'Financially' And 'Emotionally'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk proclaimed his love for NASA, or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, on Twitter Wednesday.

What Happened: “I do love NASA, always have,” said Musk reacting to a post that contained an excerpt from a CBS 60 minutes interview with the journalist Scott Pelley dating back to 2012.

In the interview, an emotional Musk told Pelley that when NASA called and informed him that SpaceX had won a $1.5 billion contract he just blurted out “I love you guys.” Musk said that NASA had saved him and SpaceX  “financially” and “emotionally.”

As of SpaceX’s latest round of funding in April 2021, the company is valued at $74 billion.

Why It Matters: On Tuesday, SpaceX rolled out the gigantic rocket booster the company will use to send its Starship vehicle into space.

See Also: Tesla Cybertruck And SpaceX Starship To Use A New Alloy, Musk Reveals

Musk shared a short video of the super-heavy booster from his Twitter account as well as some photos.

Last month, NASA gave SpaceX a $178 million contract to launch a spacecraft to Jupiter’s moon Europa, as per Reuters. That mission will blast off in October 2024.

SpaceX operates the 23-story tall Falcon Heavy, currently the most powerful space launch vehicle. 

In the 2021 budget, NASA was permitted to consider commercial alternatives to its own Space Launch System.

Read Next: Starship Is Top Priority, Elon Musk Tells To SpaceX Employees

Photo: By JD Lasica on Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk NASA space SpaceXNews Tech Best of Benzinga

