Elon Musk Reminisces On How NASA Saved SpaceX Both 'Financially' And 'Emotionally'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk proclaimed his love for NASA, or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, on Twitter Wednesday.

What Happened: “I do love NASA, always have,” said Musk reacting to a post that contained an excerpt from a CBS 60 minutes interview with the journalist Scott Pelley dating back to 2012.

I do love NASA, always have — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2021

In the interview, an emotional Musk told Pelley that when NASA called and informed him that SpaceX had won a $1.5 billion contract he just blurted out “I love you guys.” Musk said that NASA had saved him and SpaceX “financially” and “emotionally.”

.@nasa called @elonmusk and told them that they had won the $1.5B contract. @elonmusk response “I love you guys.” pic.twitter.com/iKKc4UVvvV — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) August 4, 2021

As of SpaceX’s latest round of funding in April 2021, the company is valued at $74 billion.

Why It Matters: On Tuesday, SpaceX rolled out the gigantic rocket booster the company will use to send its Starship vehicle into space.

Musk shared a short video of the super-heavy booster from his Twitter account as well as some photos.

Last month, NASA gave SpaceX a $178 million contract to launch a spacecraft to Jupiter’s moon Europa, as per Reuters. That mission will blast off in October 2024.

SpaceX operates the 23-story tall Falcon Heavy, currently the most powerful space launch vehicle.

In the 2021 budget, NASA was permitted to consider commercial alternatives to its own Space Launch System.

