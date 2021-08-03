 Skip to main content

3M Partners With Waystar To Provide Revenue Capture Solutions
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 5:08pm   Comments
3M Partners With Waystar To Provide Revenue Capture Solutions
  • 3M Co (NYSE: MMMenters into a strategic partnership with Waystar to provide revenue capture solutions to 3M Health Information Systems division clients. 
  • In collaboration with 3M, Waystar's AI-powered technology will allow providers, health systems, and hospitals to improve operational efficiency and compliance and collect appropriate, fuller reimbursement.
  • Waystar provides next-generation, cloud-based technology that simplifies and unifies healthcare payments.
  • Waystar's revenue capture solutions leverage data from claims processed on its platform, representing 500,000 providers and 40% of the U.S. population. 
  • By combining Waystar's technology expertise and 3M's ability to usher in organizational change, the partnership will help targeted healthcare organizations implement processes to collect on the missing charges identified efficiently.
  • Price action: MMM shares closed higher by 1.78% at $201.03 on the last check Tuesday.

