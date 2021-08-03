3M Partners With Waystar To Provide Revenue Capture Solutions
- 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) enters into a strategic partnership with Waystar to provide revenue capture solutions to 3M Health Information Systems division clients.
- In collaboration with 3M, Waystar's AI-powered technology will allow providers, health systems, and hospitals to improve operational efficiency and compliance and collect appropriate, fuller reimbursement.
- Waystar provides next-generation, cloud-based technology that simplifies and unifies healthcare payments.
- Waystar's revenue capture solutions leverage data from claims processed on its platform, representing 500,000 providers and 40% of the U.S. population.
- By combining Waystar's technology expertise and 3M's ability to usher in organizational change, the partnership will help targeted healthcare organizations implement processes to collect on the missing charges identified efficiently.
- Price action: MMM shares closed higher by 1.78% at $201.03 on the last check Tuesday.
