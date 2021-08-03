 Skip to main content

Why Micron Technology's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 3:13pm   Comments
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are trading higher. Strength possibly in sympathy with the overall semiconductor space for the session along with the company late Monday initiating a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.

"Micron's remarkable transformation over the last several years has put the company in an outstanding position, with technology leadership, a robust product portfolio, enhanced profitability, and a strong, investment grade balance sheet. This transformation creates the opportunity today to enhance the value of our capital returns program," said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide.

Micron's stock was trading about 3.9% higher at $80.67 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $96.96 and a 52-week low of $42.25.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

