Apple Mobile Student IDs Expand To More US Universities And Debut In Canada: What You Need to Know

Close on heels of reporting a stellar quarter, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced Tuesday an expansion to one of its services intended to make the life of students easier.

What Happened: Apple will make available mobile student IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch for more colleges in the U.S., and this service will be introduced in Canada for the first time, the tech giant said in a statement.

With their student IDs in Wallet, university students and faculty can tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to access campus buildings and make purchases, obviating the need for plastic cards used previously.

The new schools to adopt the mobile student IDs in the U.S. include Auburn University, Northern Arizona University, University of Maine, New Mexico State University, and many more colleges across the country, the company said.

Apple first launched mobile student IDs in Wallet in April. By this fall, the University of Alabama will earn the distinction of being the first school to exclusively issue mobile student IDs to its 38,000 students with eligible devices, Apple said.

Related Link: Why This Apple Stock Analyst Says It's Time To Buy

Why It's Important: Wide adoption of the Mobile ID is likely to bring in more users for Apple. The expanded rollout in the U.S. and entry into Canada have come just in time for the commencement of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Apple noted that mobile student IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch offer students and schools an extra level of security and privacy. Transaction history is never shared with Apple or stored on Apple servers, it added.

At last check, Apple shares were up 1.26% to $147.36.

Related Link: Why Elon Musk Thinks Epic Is Right In Its Fight Against Apple

Photo: Courtesy of Apple