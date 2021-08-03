PAE Secures Spot On $800M Global Architect-Engineer Services III IDIQ By USAID Bureau
- PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAE) was awarded a seat on the seven-year, $800 million Global Architect-Engineer Services III indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to support infrastructure activities for the agency's Bureau for Development, Democracy, and Innovation.
- PAE will compete for task orders to provide services that include infrastructure planning, engineering design, construction supervision, and related support on global projects.
- Future task orders will span a wide range of infrastructure services under the technical areas of water and sanitation, environment, transportation, energy, telecommunications, vertical structures, and exterior public space.
- Price action: PAE shares are trading lower by 1.69% at $8.75 on the last check Tuesday.
