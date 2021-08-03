Facebook To Host Ticketed Film Premiere Of 9/11 Documentary

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is entering the film exhibition realm with the Aug. 19 premiere of Pamela Yoder and Steven Rosenbaum’s “The Outsider” as a ticketed event.

What Happened: “The Outsider” is a documentary on the challenges that surrounded Michael Shulan in his role as the creative director of the National 9/11 Museum, which opened in New York City in 2014.

The film’s distributor, Abramorama, is charging $3.99 for access to the screening, which will include a panel discussion following the presentation. Abramaroma will keep the film accessible on Facebook for 12 hours following its 8 p.m. EDT premiere.

What Else Happened: Abramorama acquired the global distribution rights to “The Outsider” in June and stated at the time of its acquisition that it would be premiered as a livestream event, followed by theatrical screenings. The distributor has stated this is the first ticketed film premiere on the Facebook platform.

“The Outsider” has generated criticism from the National 9/11 Museum, which has requested filmmakers cut 18 scenes that they consider defamatory. According to a New York Daily News report, Yoder and Rosenbaum said the museum “hired a white-shoe law firm” to pressure Abramorama if the film was not re-edited.

“About a month ago, the museum sent us this incredibly heavy-handed letter saying they get the right to control it and decide what and how we publish,” said Rosenbaum. “The complaints that they came back with were so ill-formed and censoring in their framing.”

Photo: Michael Shulman in a scene from "The Outsider." Photo courtesy Abramorama.

