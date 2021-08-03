 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 10:06am   Comments
During Tuesday's morning trading, 101 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT).
  • Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) made the largest move up, trading up 31.61% to reach its 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares set a new 52-week high of $170.79 on Tuesday, moving up 0.63%.
  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.67 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $257.46. The stock was up 3.68% for the day.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.12.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares set a new 52-week high of $432.71 on Tuesday, moving up 0.78%.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $756.68. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $110.51 on Tuesday, moving up 1.34%.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,000.47 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares hit a yearly high of $201.09. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.80. The stock was up 2.31% for the day.
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock hit a yearly high price of $324.97. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock made a new 52-week high of $114.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock hit a yearly high price of $161.39. The stock was up 2.53% for the day.
  • RELX (NYSE:RELX) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.92. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
  • Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares hit $235.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.82%.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) shares were up 1.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $408.94 for a change of up 1.37%.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $337.65 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $291.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.02%.
  • BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares hit $6.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.56 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $350.63 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.26%.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $65.73 with a daily change of up 1.53%.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $310.49.
  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,639.40 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares broke to $244.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.98%.
  • Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $42.12 with a daily change of up 0.31%.
  • Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) shares hit $64.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $189.54.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $570.39. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
  • American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $175.62 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.67%.
  • Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares hit a yearly high of $55.42. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $204.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.13%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares hit $419.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $165.87 with a daily change of up 0.58%.
  • Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.59 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.9%.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were down 1.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $559.86.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares set a new yearly high of $289.92 this morning. The stock was up 7.82% on the session.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) shares were up 12.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.66 for a change of up 12.08%.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $460.00. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
  • PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $185.93 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.49%.
  • Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $247.57. Shares traded up 0.02%.
  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $144.94. Shares traded up 0.82%.
  • Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) shares hit a yearly high of $275.95. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares were up 1.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.81.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares hit $59.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.34 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $251.25 for a change of up 1.06%.
  • Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.97 on Tuesday, moving up 0.71%.
  • Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.14%.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $427.73 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares were down 0.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.17.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $109.21 with a daily change of down 1.3%.
  • Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.57. Shares traded up 0.94%.
  • Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) shares broke to $117.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.17%.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) shares were up 4.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.63 for a change of up 4.02%.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $119.36 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.99%.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.58. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.93%.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.97.
  • American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $89.74 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
  • Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares set a new yearly high of $37.66 this morning. The stock was up 29.16% on the session.
  • Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.59%.
  • Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) stock hit a yearly high price of $259.25. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
  • Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.07%.
  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares broke to $26.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.59%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.96.
  • Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares were up 4.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.48.
  • Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.23. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
  • Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.00 for a change of up 1.06%.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $40.38. Shares traded up 5.13%.
  • GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares broke to $7.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.59%.
  • Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.55. The stock was up 7.33% for the day.
  • Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares set a new yearly high of $20.84 this morning. The stock was up 31.61% on the session.
  • Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) shares broke to $14.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.
  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.48.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares broke to $32.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.1%.
  • Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.32. Shares traded up 15.28%.
  • A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares were down 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.25.
  • Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.80 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) shares hit $19.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
  • Wells Fargo Inc Opps (AMEX:EAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.94. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) shares hit $36.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 21.36%.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares hit a yearly high of $29.96. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) shares hit a yearly high of $14.63. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.40 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
  • UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $64.19 with a daily change of up 5.72%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.16 Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • RiverNorth Managed (NYSE:RMM) shares hit $21.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Bluerock Residential (AMEX:BRG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $12.99. Shares traded up 0.94%.
  • Eaton Vance National (NYSE:EOT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.09 with a daily change of up 2.09%.
  • Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares were up 4.88% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.15.
  • Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.77. Shares traded up 1.34%.
  • Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) shares hit a yearly high of $20.66. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.48 on Tuesday, moving down 3.49%.
  • Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $47.85 with a daily change of down 0.93%.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.71.
  • Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) shares were up 0.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.73 for a change of up 0.95%.
  • DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.
  • Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) shares broke to $15.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

