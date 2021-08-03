Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
During Tuesday's morning trading, 101 companies set new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT).
- Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) made the largest move up, trading up 31.61% to reach its 52-week high.
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares set a new 52-week high of $170.79 on Tuesday, moving up 0.63%.
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.67 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $257.46. The stock was up 3.68% for the day.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.12.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares set a new 52-week high of $432.71 on Tuesday, moving up 0.78%.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $756.68. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $110.51 on Tuesday, moving up 1.34%.
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,000.47 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares hit a yearly high of $201.09. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.80. The stock was up 2.31% for the day.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock hit a yearly high price of $324.97. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock made a new 52-week high of $114.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock hit a yearly high price of $161.39. The stock was up 2.53% for the day.
- RELX (NYSE:RELX) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.92. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares hit $235.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.82%.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) shares were up 1.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $408.94 for a change of up 1.37%.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $337.65 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $291.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.02%.
- BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares hit $6.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.56 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $350.63 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.26%.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $65.73 with a daily change of up 1.53%.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $310.49.
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,639.40 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares broke to $244.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.98%.
- Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $42.12 with a daily change of up 0.31%.
- Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) shares hit $64.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $189.54.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $570.39. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $175.62 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.67%.
- Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares hit a yearly high of $55.42. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $204.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.13%.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares hit $419.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $165.87 with a daily change of up 0.58%.
- Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.59 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.9%.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were down 1.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $559.86.
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares set a new yearly high of $289.92 this morning. The stock was up 7.82% on the session.
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) shares were up 12.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.66 for a change of up 12.08%.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $460.00. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $185.93 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.49%.
- Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $247.57. Shares traded up 0.02%.
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $144.94. Shares traded up 0.82%.
- Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) shares hit a yearly high of $275.95. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
- Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares were up 1.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.81.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares hit $59.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
- Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.34 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $251.25 for a change of up 1.06%.
- Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.97 on Tuesday, moving up 0.71%.
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.14%.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $427.73 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares were down 0.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.17.
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $109.21 with a daily change of down 1.3%.
- Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.57. Shares traded up 0.94%.
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) shares broke to $117.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.17%.
- DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) shares were up 4.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.63 for a change of up 4.02%.
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $119.36 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.99%.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.58. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.93%.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares were up 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.97.
- American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $89.74 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
- Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares set a new yearly high of $37.66 this morning. The stock was up 29.16% on the session.
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.59%.
- Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) stock hit a yearly high price of $259.25. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.07%.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares broke to $26.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.59%.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.96.
- Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares were up 4.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.48.
- Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) stock hit a yearly high price of $127.23. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.00 for a change of up 1.06%.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $40.38. Shares traded up 5.13%.
- GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares broke to $7.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.59%.
- Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.55. The stock was up 7.33% for the day.
- Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares set a new yearly high of $20.84 this morning. The stock was up 31.61% on the session.
- Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) shares broke to $14.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.48.
- Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares broke to $32.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.1%.
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.32. Shares traded up 15.28%.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares were down 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.25.
- Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.80 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) shares hit $19.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.
- Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
- Wells Fargo Inc Opps (AMEX:EAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.94. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) shares hit $36.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 21.36%.
- West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares hit a yearly high of $29.96. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
- Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) shares hit a yearly high of $14.63. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
- Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.40 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
- UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $64.19 with a daily change of up 5.72%.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.16 Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- RiverNorth Managed (NYSE:RMM) shares hit $21.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.
- Bluerock Residential (AMEX:BRG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $12.99. Shares traded up 0.94%.
- Eaton Vance National (NYSE:EOT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.09 with a daily change of up 2.09%.
- Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares were up 4.88% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.15.
- Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.77. Shares traded up 1.34%.
- Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) shares hit a yearly high of $20.66. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.48 on Tuesday, moving down 3.49%.
- Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $47.85 with a daily change of down 0.93%.
- BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.71.
- Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) shares were up 0.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.73 for a change of up 0.95%.
- DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.
- Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) shares broke to $15.42 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
