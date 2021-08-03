Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning trading, 101 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:RGT). Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) made the largest move up, trading up 31.61% to reach its 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares set a new 52-week high of $170.79 on Tuesday, moving up 0.63%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!