Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for July will be released today.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on factory orders for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders rising 0.8% in June, following a 1.7% rise in the previous month.
- Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
