61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) shares climbed 124.8% to close at $5.08 on Monday after the company announced a $5 million stock repurchase program.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) jumped 55.9% to close at $12.22 after the company, and West Realm Shire Services, announced a partnership to create large-scale, consumer-facing NFT marketplaces for major sports and entertainment brands.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) jumped 38.2% to close at $2.93. JP Morgan upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $6 price target.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares climbed 34.1% to close at $1.81. Ipsen and Exicure signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to research, develop, and commercialize novel Spherical Nucleic Acids targeting rare neurodegenerative disorders.
- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) shares jumped 27.9% to close at $11.50. Atlas Technical Consultants is expected release its Q2 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021.
- 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) gained 27.4% to settle at $20.70.
- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) jumped 25.6% to close at $62.10.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YMM) jumped 23.6% to settle at $11.70 after China Renaissance initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) gained 20.1% to close at $21.91. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) surged 19.7% to close at $41.20 after dropping over 20% on Friday.
- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) gained 19.4% to settle at $18.32. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) surged 18.8% to close at $2.47.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) rose 18.7% to settle at $4.07 after the company received FDA 510(k) premarket notification showing update as of Aug. 2.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) surged 17.3% to settle at $2.92. The FDA has agreed with Galmed Pharmaceuticals plan to use Aramchol meglumine (instead of Aramchol free acid) in its Phase 3 ARMOR study without the need for additional studies other than planned limited pharmacology studies relating to Aramchol meglumine.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) gained 17.2% to close at $8.06.
- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) rose 16.1% to settle at $21.26.
- Imago BioSciences, last week, received Orphan Designation from the European Medicines Agency for bomedemstat for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) jumped 15.8% to close at $7.02. Standard Lithium, last month, appointed Dr. Volker Berl to its Board of Directors.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 15.6% to settle at $10.40.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 15.3% to close at $3.17.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 15% to settle at $79.98, rebounding after dipping last week following biomarker data from an open-label study of simufilam, its investigational drug for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: AFRM) shares climbed 14.9% to settle at $64.71 after dropping over 7% on Friday. Affirm is set to report Q4 earnings on September 9.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) surged 14.6% to close at $4.31.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) jumped 14.1% to settle at $4.8150.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 13.6% to close at $14.27.
- Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) gained 13.5% to close at $12.75.
- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) surged 13.2% to settle at $22.34.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) climbed 13.2% to close at $11.26.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 12.5% to close at $7.74.
- Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) surged 12.1% to settle at $17.55.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) gained 11.7% to settle at $43.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued strong Q3 guidance.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) jumped 10.9% to close at $13.40.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) gained 10.2% to settle at $272.38 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and announced it plans to acquire Afterpay in an all-stock deal valued at approximately US$29 billion.
- REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) climbed 9.8% to close at $8.84. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on REE Automotive with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $15.
- RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) rose 8.3% to close at $17.32. The company recently priced its IPO at $16 a share.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) gained 8% to close at $2.84. The company recently reported strong SMB user growth with over 2x new sign-ups.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) rose 7.8% to close at $3.59 after gaining around 6% on Friday.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) climbed 7.1% to settle at $43.39 as the company reported a jump in monthly deliveries as strong demand for the company's electric sports sedan P7 from China's young buyers lifted sales.
- Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) shares gained 5.4% to close at $5.83 after dipping over 26% on Friday. The company recently appointed Amy Garabedian as general counsel and corporate secretary.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) shares dipped 28.3% to close at $20.36 on Monday. E-Home Household Service, last month, acquired 100% of all tangible and intangible assets of Danyang Situ Fengyi Farm.
- Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares fell 26% to close at $7.74 after the company received a $200 million strategic investment from Roivant Sciences that the Company will use to advance IMVT-1401 in multiple indications.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) dropped 23.2% to close at $5.31.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) declined 21.6% to settle at $27.42 after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) fell 16.2% to close at $9.96. EVgo Services is expected to release its Q2 financial results before market open on August 11th, 2021.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) dipped 15.3% to settle at $1.94.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 13.9% to close at $7.13. Marin Software reported an adjusted loss of $0.21 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.36 per share. Its net revenues dropped 16% year-over-year to $6.1 million.
- Cytocom, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) dropped 12.5% to close at $3.71.
- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) fell 12.5% to settle at $12.47.
- Reservoir Media Management, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) dropped 12.2% to close at $7.90. Reservoir Media appointed Helima Croft and Jennifer Lee Koss to its Board of Directors.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) dipped 11.9% to settle at $13.12.
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) fell 11.7% to close at $5.83. PLAYSTUDIOS is scheduled to release its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
- Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) dropped 11.2% to close at $171.79 despite strong Q2 results and raised guidance.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) fell 10.6% to settle at $3.6650.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) dropped 10.6% to close at $3.46.
- OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) fell 10.3% to close at $8.92. OppFi is expected to release financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) dropped 10.1% to settle at $25.16.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) declined 10% to close at $4.95 after jumping over 17% on Friday.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) fell 9.8% to close at $20.16. JP Morgan downgraded Telephone and Data from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $23 price target.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 9.6% to close at $10.86.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) declined 9.5% to close at $32.91. UScellular announced redemption of 6.95 percent senior notes due 2060.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) slipped 8.3% to close at $1.32 after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) fell 6.7% to settle at $2.10.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas