Twitter Now Lets Users Sign Up Using Their Apple, Google Accounts

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 5:04am   Comments
Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is now allowing users to create accounts and also log in to the micro-blogging platform with their Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) or Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google accounts.

What Happened: The introduction of third-party login by Twitter also enables users to link their existing Twitter account with an Apple or Google account if the emails are the same, according to a report by 9to5Mac.

Currently, users can sign in with Google from their iOS, Android devices and the web, while the Apple sign-in is only available on Apple devices. Twitter said in a tweet on its official Support account that web support will soon be added.

Why It Matters: Twitter is trying out new features to ensure user retention amid rising competition. The third-party login feature makes it easier for a user to sign in to their Twitter account using the login information from their Google or Apple accounts.

Most services already allow users to sign up using their Gmail or Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) accounts without having to create a new account.

Twitter adding support for the signing in with Google and Apple accounts simultaneously is also due to Apple’s App Store guidelines that would have prevented it from adding Google sign-in support with including signing in with Apple as an option.

Price Action: Twitter closed almost 0.9% lower in Monday’s trading session at $69.13.

Posted-In: Android Google iPhone social mediaNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

