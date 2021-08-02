 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Parsons Secures Prime Spot On Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
Share:
Parsons Secures Prime Spot On Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
  • Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has won a prime position on the General Services Administration's (GSA) multiple-award ASTRO indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Parsons was selected for six pools: ground, space, development and integration, research, support, and training.
  • The contract has a potential value in the multi-billions with no defined ceiling value and a 10-year ordering period.
  • The contract's scope includes operations, maintenance, readiness, development, research and development, hardware, and systems integration of manned, unmanned, and optionally manned systems, robotics, and platforms.
  • The new contract is administered through GSA's Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM).
  • Price action: PSN shares are trading lower by 0.13% at $38.57 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSN)

Parsons Leads $953M Ceiling Effort To Protect US Air Force Air Bases
Parsons Joint Venture Secures $567M Contract From Missile Defense Agency
Parsons Wins $26M Task Order To Enhance United States Air Force All-Domain Operations
Parsons Secures A $2.2B Missile Defense Agency Contract
Tutor Perini's Subsidiary Awarded $220m I-70 Missouri River Bridge Design-Build Project
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs U.S. G U.S. General Services AdministrationNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com