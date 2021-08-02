Chery, Foresight, Guide Infrared Sign MOU For Business Cooperation; Chery To Consider Strategic Investment In Foresight
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for multiphase business cooperation with Wuhu Chery Technology Co. Ltd. (Chery) and Xuanyuan Idrive Technology Co Ltd (XY), a subsidiary of Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. (Guide Infrared).
- In the first phase, Chery will test the QuadSight vision prototype system to evaluate Foresight's technology and its potential integration into advanced solutions for vehicles manufactured by Chery.
- Upon successful evaluation, the parties will negotiate a commercial agreement to develop advanced solutions based on Foresight's technology integrated with XY's automotive sensors.
- As a part of the cooperation, the parties will consider establishing a joint venture in China and consider promoting and selling the advanced solutions in Greater China.
- Additionally, Chery will consider a strategic investment in Foresight, in an amount and upon terms and conditions to be negotiated in the future.
- "Our advanced 3D vision technologies combined with Guide Infrared's thermal imaging capabilities potentially offer an accurate and reliable vision solution that can be integrated into Chery's semi- and fully autonomous vehicles to enhance their current safety systems," said Foresight's CEO Haim Siboni.
- Price action: FRSX shares are trading higher by 1.01% at $3.515 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks