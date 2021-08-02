 Skip to main content

Fluor Bags Position On Seaport Next Generation Multiple-Award Contract

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 2:37pm   Comments
Fluor Bags Position On Seaport Next Generation Multiple-Award Contract
  • Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLRhas been selected by the U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command for a 7½-year position on the SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort NxG) IDIQ multiple-award contract.
  • As a company selected for SeaPort NxG, Fluor is now eligible to compete for task orders across 23 functional areas, including engineering, financial management, and program management.
  • The government estimates services procured through the task orders will total approximately $5 billion annually.
  • Price action: FLR shares traded higher by 1.20% at $16.86 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs US NavyNews Contracts

