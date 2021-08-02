Fluor Bags Position On Seaport Next Generation Multiple-Award Contract
- Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) has been selected by the U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command for a 7½-year position on the SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort NxG) IDIQ multiple-award contract.
- As a company selected for SeaPort NxG, Fluor is now eligible to compete for task orders across 23 functional areas, including engineering, financial management, and program management.
- The government estimates services procured through the task orders will total approximately $5 billion annually.
- Price action: FLR shares traded higher by 1.20% at $16.86 on the last check Monday.
