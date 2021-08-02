 Skip to main content

iFresh Reports Strong Sales Of Dragon Fruit, Lychee And Longan

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
  • Grocery supermarket chain iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMKhas reported strong sales of exotic fruit varieties like dragon fruit, lychee, and longan in 2021.
  • iFresh expects 2021 sales of dragon fruit, longan, and lychee to reach $1.2 million, $350,000, and $350,000, respectively.
  • The increase in sales is due to a good harvest from Dragon Seeds, a 15-acre farm based in Vero Beach, Florida, specializing in organically-grown Mibao dragon fruit and exclusively supplying its dragon fruits to iFresh.
  • Long Deng, Chairman of iFresh, owns the majority of Dragon Seeds.
  • "Our partnering farms have had one of the strongest harvests despite the challenging weather, thanks to their sustainable organic farming technology," said Chairman Long Deng.
  • Price action: IFMK shares are trading lower by 11.8% at $1.1905 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

