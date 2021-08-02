iFresh Reports Strong Sales Of Dragon Fruit, Lychee And Longan
- Grocery supermarket chain iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK) has reported strong sales of exotic fruit varieties like dragon fruit, lychee, and longan in 2021.
- iFresh expects 2021 sales of dragon fruit, longan, and lychee to reach $1.2 million, $350,000, and $350,000, respectively.
- The increase in sales is due to a good harvest from Dragon Seeds, a 15-acre farm based in Vero Beach, Florida, specializing in organically-grown Mibao dragon fruit and exclusively supplying its dragon fruits to iFresh.
- Long Deng, Chairman of iFresh, owns the majority of Dragon Seeds.
- "Our partnering farms have had one of the strongest harvests despite the challenging weather, thanks to their sustainable organic farming technology," said Chairman Long Deng.
- Price action: IFMK shares are trading lower by 11.8% at $1.1905 on the last check Monday.
