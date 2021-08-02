 Skip to main content

Google's New Smartphone Processor, Google Tensor, Set For Debut In Fall
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 1:12pm   Comments

  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has decided to build its smartphone processor, called Google Tensor, to power its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones this fall.
  • Google has ditched Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) just like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) dumped Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to use its processors for its new computers, CNBC reports.
  • Google is using an Arm-based architecture like Apple to save on power consumption. 
  • Google Tensor will power new flagship phones that are likely to launch in October.
  • The complete system on a chip (SoC) will radically improvise photo and video processing on phones, along with voice-to-speech and translation features. 
  • It includes a dedicated processor that runs artificial intelligence applications and a CPU, GPU, and image signal processor to process more information on the device.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.02% at $2,705.07, while QCOM stock s up 0.06% at $149.92 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

