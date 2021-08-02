ContextLogic Appoints Former Google Executive Tarun Jain As Chief Product Officer
- Mobile eCommerce platform ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) (d/b/a Wish) has appointed Tarun Jain to the newly created position of Chief Product Officer, effective immediately.
- Jain will report directly to Wish Founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski. Jain will lead Wish's product organization and build out a product strategy and roadmap that aligns with the company's strategic goals.
- Jain was most recently Director of Product Management at Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google since 2017, where he incubated and led the development of Discovery Ads.
- He holds an M.B.A. from the Indian School of Business and a B.Tech. from the Indian Institute of Technology.
- "He will play a vital role in the evolution of our existing products, while also driving the development of innovative new products and revenue streams to fuel further growth," said CEO Piotr Szulczewski.
- Jain's appointment follows the recent announcement in July about the appointment of Farhang Kassaei, formerly a Senior Director at Google, to the newly created position of Chief Technology Officer.
- Price action: WISH shares are trading higher by 3.07% at $10.25 on the last check Monday.
