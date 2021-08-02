 Skip to main content

Bed Bath & Beyond Partners With Kris Jenner and Emma Grede Backed Safely For Green Cleaning Products

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 11:43am   Comments
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) has entered into an exclusive retail partnership with Safely, a home care & cleaning products brand.
  • Founded by supermoms, including entertainment entrepreneur Kris Jenner and serial entrepreneur Emma Grede, Safely was born out of a desire to upgrade the cleaning experience without harsh chemicals.
  • Bed Bath will feature Safely's products at more than 750 of its stores nationwide, buybuy BABY and Harmon stores.
  • Through the partnership, Bed Bath aims to expand its better-for-you footprint of household cleaners portfolio.
  • Launched in March 2021, the Safely collection has six essential products that range from $5.99 to $13.99. The product line includes Hand Soap, Hand Sanitizer, Hand Cream, Universal Cleaner, Glass Cleaner, and Everyday Laundry Detergent. 
  • "We know consumer demand is strong for green cleaning products, and Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, and Harmon are poised to meet the growing need," said Joe Hartsig, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond and President of Harmon Stores.
  • Price action: BBBY shares are trading lower by 0.70% at $28.34 on the last check Monday.

