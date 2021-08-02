Disney Slammed By Scarlett Johansson's Talent Agency Over Response To 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

The unexpected feud between Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Scarlett Johansson, who filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the studio over her salary on the film “Black Widow,” took a new turn as Johansson’s talent agency took public aim the studio for leaking her salary to the media.

What Happened: The lawsuit, which was filed last Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, said Johansson’s agreement with the studio guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release, adding that her salary was predicated on the film’s box office performance. The studio opted for a dual theatrical-streaming release, which Johansson said was done without her approval and diluted her earnings on the film.

Disney responded to the lawsuit by claiming it had no merit and that the actress displayed “callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The company also leaked that Johansson earned $20 million on the film, her ninth and final performance as the Marvel Entertainment superhero.

What Else Happened: Variety reports that Bryan Lourd, co-chairman of the Creative Artists Agency, came to Johansson’s defense in a rare public statement that took umbrage at how Disney responded to the lawsuit.

“They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear to be someone they and I know she isn’t,” Lourd said about Disney, adding the “company included her salary in their press statement in an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman, as if that were something she should be ashamed of.

“Scarlett is extremely proud of the work that she, and all of the actors, writers, directors, producers, and the Marvel creative team have been a part of for well over a decade,” he added. “Disney’s direct attack on her character and all else they implied is beneath the company that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades.”

Lourd’s statement marks the second public rebuke against Disney by a prominent entertainment industry entity about the release of “Black Widow. The National Association of Theater Owners also complained the film’s presence on Disney+ created a “surprising 41% second day drop, a weaker than expected opening weekend, and a stunning second weekend collapse in theatrical revenues” despite positive reviews and a strong level of audience anticipation.

“Black Widow” ranked fourth at the U.S. weekend box office with $6.43 million. Disney didn't report data on the film’s streaming revenue; Disney+ is charging subscribers an extra $30 fee to watch the film.

Photo: Scarlett Johansson in "Black Widow," courtesy of Disney.