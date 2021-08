Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday morning, 34 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

(NASDAQ:EYEG). Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 19.69% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $42.07. Shares traded up 1.68%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!