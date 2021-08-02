Ever Glory Shares Gain After $5M Stock Buyback Announcement
- Fashion apparel retailer Ever Glory International Group Inc's (NASDAQ: EVK) Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $5 million of its outstanding common stock on or before December 31, 2021.
- The company will purchase shares of its common stock through open market transactions and privately negotiated transactions.
- "We believe our stock is a good value, and the Board's approval of this stock repurchase program is recognition of the long-term prospects in our Company's intrinsic value and the undervalued price of our stock," said CEO Yihua Kang.
- Ever-Glory held $123.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: EVK shares traded higher by 7.96% at $2.44 in premarket on the last check Monday.
