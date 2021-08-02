Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- US manufacturing PMI for July is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to 63.1 in July from June’s reading of 62.1.
- The manufacturing composite index from the Institute for Supply Management for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM’s manufacturing index is likely to rise slightly to 60.8 for July from June's reading of 60.6.
- Data on construction spending for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect spending rising 0.3% in June.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
