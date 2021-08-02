 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xpeng Shares Shoot Up 11% In Hong Kong As July Deliveries Rise 228%: What You Need To Know

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 2:36am   Comments
Share:
Xpeng Shares Shoot Up 11% In Hong Kong As July Deliveries Rise 228%: What You Need To Know

U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) on Monday reported a jump in monthly deliveries as strong demand for the company's electric sports sedan P7 from China's young buyers lifted sales.

What Happened: The Guangzhou-based electric vehicle maker, which recently got a Hong Kong listing said it delivered 8,040 vehicles in China, a jump of 228% year-over-year and a rise of 22% over last month's numbers.

Xpeng currently has two models on sale and the bulk of the deliveries came from P7 at 6,054 units, while G3, the company’s compact electric sports utility vehicle, contributed the rest of the deliveries at 1,986 units. 

Xpeng said China’s younger, internet-savvy generation was the main driving force behind the growing sales of P7 — a model that was launched just a year ago.

The EV maker's year-to-date deliveries stand at 38,778.

Why It Matters:  Xpeng is ramping up its portfolio and has given its first G3 model, which was launched in China at the end of 2018, a design update. The G3 SUVs mid-phase facelift version will begin deliveries in September.

See Also: Li Auto Follows Rivals Nio, Xpeng In Posting Record June Deliveries

The EV maker has also started accepting pre-order bookings for its upcoming sedan, the P5, which is priced significantly lower than Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 electric fastback midsize four-door sedan in China.

P5, the company's third production model, is priced in the range of RMB 160,000 – RMB 230,000 ($24,751 to $35,578) after subsidies.

Tesla’s Model 3 can now be booked at RMB 235,900 ($36,517) after last week’s price cut and delivery is expected in four to six weeks.

Rival Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), which currently has just one model on sale, reported a 251.3% jump to 8,589 deliveries for the month of July on Sunday. Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report the latest delivery numbers later on Monday.

See Also: Nio Begins Shipping Flagship ES8 SUVs To Norway, Marking Key Step In Europe Expansion

Chinese electric vehicle makers are scaling up competition at home as well as preparing for overseas expansion. Competition is set to intensify further as automakers unveil a fuller portfolio and compete with bigger rivals such as Tesla and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) at both home and abroad. 

Price Action: Xpeng shares closed 6.38% higher at $40.38 on Friday in New York. The shares traded 11% higher in Hong Kong on Monday after it reported the delivery numbers.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Xpeng

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPEV)

Can Nio and XPeng Emulate Domestic Peer Li Auto's Record July Performance?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Analyzing XPeng's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing XPeng's Unusual Options Activity
Innovation Meets Massive Growth: Worksport Shift to Make Green Energy for EVs Cool
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com