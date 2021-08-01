Apple Maintains Its Dominance Of Global Tablet Market But Amazon, Samsung Are Seeing Faster Growth

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) continued to dominate the global tablet market in the second quarter, but rivals such as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Samsung are seeing faster growth, according to data from IDC.

What Happened: Apple shipped 12.9 million iPads in the second quarter of 2021 and accounted for 31.9% of the market share, according to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly PCD Tracker.

Apple’s nearest rival, Samsung, shipped 8 million tablets in the quarter and held a 19.6% market share. Lenovo Group Limited (OTC: LNVGY) followed in the third position with 4.7 million units shipped, while Amazon.com was fourth with Fire tablet shipments of 4.3 million and a market share of 10.7%.

While Apple’s year-over-year growth in market share was 3.5%, Samsung’s market share in the quarter grew 13.3%. Amazon recorded 20.3% growth in its market share.

Why It Matters: Consumer demand around tablets will slow much faster than Chromebooks or even the broader PC market, as per IDC. The ongoing component shortages and the reopening of schools in a few Asian countries are expected to contribute to the slowdown in tablet sales.

Apple unveiled refreshed iPad Pro models in April amid strong demand for the tablets as people continued to work and study from home due to the pandemic.

The iPad fetched revenues of $7.37 billion in Apple’s recent third quarter, up 11.9% year-over-year. However, component shortages are expected to serve as a drag in the future quarter.

It was reported in May that customers may have to wait longer to get the new high-end iPad Pro tablets due to continued supply chain constraints.

Price Action: Apple’s shares closed almost 0.2% higher in Friday’s trading at $145.86.

