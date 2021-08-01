If You Invested $1,000 In Nintendo Stock When Pokemon Go Was Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

In 2016, the hit mobile game Pokemon Go was released and saw millions of people download the game and head outdoors to attempt to “Catch ‘Em All.”

The game has continued to be a hit and even passed $1 billion in revenue in 2020, its best year since launching.

Pokemon Go celebrated its fifth anniversary recently and continues to be one of the top played and grossing mobile games each month.

Shares of Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY) climbed higher on the release of the game. The company was seen as the biggest winner from the game as a 33% owner of The Pokemon Company and a partial owner of game creator Niantic Labs.

Investing $1,000: Pokemon Go was released on July 6, 2016 and quickly topped the charts for downloads.

Nintendo shares traded at a high of $17.71 on July 6, 2016. An investor could have purchased 56.47 shares of the gaming company at the time of the game’s release.

The 56.47 shares would be valued at $3,758.64 today based on Nintendo’s share price of $66.56 on July 29, 2021.

The investment would have yielded a return of 276%, or an average annual return of 55%.

Investing in Nintendo shares could have yielded some massive returns and also helped pay for extra in-game items like pokeballs and egg incubators.