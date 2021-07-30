 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XPO Logistics Spinoff GXO Logistics To Ring NYSE Opening Bell On Monday

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 3:41pm   Comments
Share:
XPO Logistics Spinoff GXO Logistics To Ring NYSE Opening Bell On Monday
  • XPO Logistics Inc's (NYSE: XPO) logistics segment spin-off, GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO), is slated for debut on August 2, 2021.
  • The executive team and members of the board of directors of GXO Logistics, Inc. will ring the New York Stock Exchange's Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. EDT.
  • GXO is expected to begin regular-way trading on NYSE under the symbol "GXO." 
  • The distribution of GXO common stock completes at 12:01 a.m. EDT on August 2, 2021, with each XPO stockholder of record as of the close of business on July 23, 2021, receiving one share of GXO common stock for every share of XPO common stock.
  • GXO is well-positioned to capitalize on significant secular tailwinds driving customer demand, including e-commerce growth, logistics automation, and supply chain outsourcing.
  • Price action: XPO shares are trading lower by 1.38% at $139.09 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPO)

Drilling Deep: It's Time For The Big Spinoff At XPO
How Nasdaq-Traded Hemp Co. Grove Inc. Became an Overnight Success and Why It's Positioned to Stay There
XPO Logistics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
Industry Tailwinds Push Shippers Toward Fewer, More Advanced Partners
More LTL Carriers May Follow AAA Cooper To The Altar, Consultant Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs spinoffNews Asset Sales IPOs

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com