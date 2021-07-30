XPO Logistics Spinoff GXO Logistics To Ring NYSE Opening Bell On Monday
- XPO Logistics Inc's (NYSE: XPO) logistics segment spin-off, GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO), is slated for debut on August 2, 2021.
- The executive team and members of the board of directors of GXO Logistics, Inc. will ring the New York Stock Exchange's Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. EDT.
- GXO is expected to begin regular-way trading on NYSE under the symbol "GXO."
- The distribution of GXO common stock completes at 12:01 a.m. EDT on August 2, 2021, with each XPO stockholder of record as of the close of business on July 23, 2021, receiving one share of GXO common stock for every share of XPO common stock.
- GXO is well-positioned to capitalize on significant secular tailwinds driving customer demand, including e-commerce growth, logistics automation, and supply chain outsourcing.
- Price action: XPO shares are trading lower by 1.38% at $139.09 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs spinoffNews Asset Sales IPOs