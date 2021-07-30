 Skip to main content

Apple Supplier TSMC's Crucial Plant Suffers From Gas Contamination: Nikkei
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 3:20pm   Comments

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) most crucial plant for supplying Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) processors, was hit by contamination of gas used in the chipmaking process Nikkei Asia reports.
  • The factory dubbed Fab 18 produced the latest processors for upcoming iPhones and Mac computers.
  • TSM acknowledged the issue. However, other gas supplies quickly replaced them.
  • The chipmaker does not expect a significant impact on operations and will continue tracking the situation.
  • Price action: TSM shares traded higher by 0.09% at $116.27 on the last check Friday.

