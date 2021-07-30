Abbott Launches Latest Insertable Cardiac Monitor For Irregular Heart Rhythms
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) launched the Jot Dx, its latest insertable cardiac monitor (ICM), in the U.S.
- The technology allows for remote detection and improved diagnostic accuracy of cardiac arrhythmias in patients.
- Jot Dx offers clinicians and hospitals control of managing the flow of information through a feature that allows the viewing of abnormal heart rhythm data and provides the opportunity to simplify which irregular heart rhythms are recorded with a “key episodes” feature, according to a news release.
- Data presented at Heart Rhythm 2021 demonstrated that Jot Dx provides a 63% data reduction burden.
- Jot Dx ICM continuously monitors patient cardiac rhythms and connects directly to myMerlin, a downloadable mobile app that transmits real-time data to both the clinician and patient.
- Price Action: ABT shares are down 0.12% at $121.24 during the market session on the last check Friday.
