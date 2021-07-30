 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 4:30am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
  • The employment cost index for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The employment cost index is projected to increase 0.9% quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter, following a 0.9% rise in the prior quarter.
  • Data on personal income and outlays for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect personal income dropping 0.7% in June following a 2.0% drop a month ago. Consumption expenditures, which came in unchanged during May, are likely to increase 0.6% in June.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Chicago PMI for July is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index at 66.1 in July.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment dropped unexpectedly to 80.8 in the preliminary report for July. Analysts expect the index closing the month at 80.8.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for June will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com