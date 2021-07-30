Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The employment cost index for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The employment cost index is projected to increase 0.9% quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter, following a 0.9% rise in the prior quarter.
- Data on personal income and outlays for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect personal income dropping 0.7% in June following a 2.0% drop a month ago. Consumption expenditures, which came in unchanged during May, are likely to increase 0.6% in June.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago PMI for July is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index at 66.1 in July.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment dropped unexpectedly to 80.8 in the preliminary report for July. Analysts expect the index closing the month at 80.8.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for June will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 8:30 p.m. ET.
