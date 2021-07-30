SGOCO Names Chung Hang Lui As CFO
- SGOCO Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SGOC) appointed Chung Hang Lui as the CFO, effective Jul. 29.
- Lui was the Director of Amaz Global Limited, an employee benefits online platform in Hong Kong.
- Lui succeeds Xiao-Ming Hu, who resigned as the interim CFO on Jul. 27.
- Price action: SGOC shares traded higher by 3.08% at $9.03 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
