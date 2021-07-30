 Skip to main content

SGOCO Names Chung Hang Lui As CFO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 6:04am   Comments

  • SGOCO Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SGOCappointed Chung Hang Lui as the CFO, effective Jul. 29.
  • Lui was the Director of Amaz Global Limited, an employee benefits online platform in Hong Kong.
  • Lui succeeds Xiao-Ming Hu, who resigned as the interim CFO on Jul. 27.
  • Price action: SGOC shares traded higher by 3.08% at $9.03 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management Tech

