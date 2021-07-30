 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Slashes Model 3 Standard Range Price In China

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 4:11am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Slashes Model 3 Standard Range Price In China

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has slashed the price of the Model 3 Standard Range variant in China, shows the electric vehicle maker’s website.

What Happened: The electric fastback midsize four-door sedan is now priced RMB 15,000 ($2,323) lower at RMB 235,900 yuan ($36,517) and delivery is expected in four to six weeks.

The price adjustment reflects the reality of cost fluctuations, according to a cnEVpost, which first reported the development. 

Tesla has been making the mid-size sedan Model 3 in Shanghai since late 2019. 

Earlier this month, Tesla started taking bookings for its locally built electric mid-size SUV Model Y’s standard variant in China for under RMB 300,000 ($46,000), thus qualifying it for state-led subsidies.

Tesla started selling the locally made Model Y in China earlier this year in January after it had started manufacturing the SUV at its Shanghai Gigafactory.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s latest price cut makes the Model 3 even more affordable after the company narrowed the price gap with the introduction of a more affordable Model Y standard variant that qualified for a subsidy. 

The Palo Alto-based company sold 33,463 China-made electric cars in May, and its sales in China jumped by 29% from the previous month.

Unlike China, Tesla has been hiking the prices of some of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the United States. Earlier this week the Elon Musk-led company introduced a steep $1,000 price increase for the Long Range editions of both Model 3 and Model Y.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.69% higher at $677.35 on Thursday. 

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. 

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Agrees To Settle Claims Of Battery Voltage Reduction For $1.5M
You Can Invest In Grimes' NFTs For As Little As $10 With Otis: Here Are The Details
Elon Musk's Neuralink Raises $205M From Google, Others In Series C Funding
Bitcoin Bull Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank' Fame Says This Is Why He Would Never Invest In Dogecoin
Robinhood Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest But Not For The Right Reasons; AMD, Amazon, Tilray Other Top Trends
First Tesla Cybertruck Bodies Pictured Under Wraps At Gigafactory Texas: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVs Tesla Model 3News Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com