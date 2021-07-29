 Skip to main content

Snapchat Suffers Outage, Users Report Not Being Able To Log In
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2021 11:02pm   Comments
Snapchat Suffers Outage, Users Report Not Being Able To Log In

Snap Inc-owned (NYSE: SNAP) social media app Snapchat is seeing a widespread outage, data from Downdetector indicates.

What Happened: As many as 125,000 people reported suffering Snapchat outages Thursday evening, as per industry tracker Downdetector. The number of outage reports had come down to 17,400 as of press time at 10:50 p.m. ET.

About 67% of those who reported issues said they were unable to send snaps. Snapchat acknowledge the issue in a post on Twitter, saying it was aware of an issue that was “preventing some Snapchatters from logging in.”

The social media company added that it was working on a fix.

See Also: Snapchat Scores Exclusive Olympics Content In NBC Deal — Could It Replicate Previous Run's Success?

Why It Matters: Snapchat suffered backlash from users last month when the latest version of its app on Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS platform kept crashing when the users attempted to log in.  Snapchat reported the issue being fixed shortly after.

Price Action: Snap stock closed 1.6% lower at $74.92 on Thursday and traded another 1.5% lower in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Snapchat Parent To Add 5 New Games This Year, Highlights Augmented Reality Push

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

