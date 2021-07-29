Snapchat Suffers Outage, Users Report Not Being Able To Log In

Snap Inc-owned (NYSE: SNAP) social media app Snapchat is seeing a widespread outage, data from Downdetector indicates.

What Happened: As many as 125,000 people reported suffering Snapchat outages Thursday evening, as per industry tracker Downdetector. The number of outage reports had come down to 17,400 as of press time at 10:50 p.m. ET.

About 67% of those who reported issues said they were unable to send snaps. Snapchat acknowledge the issue in a post on Twitter, saying it was aware of an issue that was “preventing some Snapchatters from logging in.”

The social media company added that it was working on a fix.

Why It Matters: Snapchat suffered backlash from users last month when the latest version of its app on Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS platform kept crashing when the users attempted to log in. Snapchat reported the issue being fixed shortly after.

Should be fixed now — Jacob (@jacobandreou) June 28, 2021

Price Action: Snap stock closed 1.6% lower at $74.92 on Thursday and traded another 1.5% lower in the after-hours session.

